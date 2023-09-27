Arizona (4-2-3) looks to build off momentum after defeating Oregon (0-7-2) 3-0. The Wildcats will travel to California (4-3-2) on Thursday and Stanford (8-0-1) on Sunday to kick-off conference road matches.

OVERVIEW (Cal)

Head Coach: Neil McGuire (23rd season/226-177-50 at Cal)

Record: 4-3-2 (Last game 1-0 win against Washington) Points per game: 3.78 (180th) Scoring offense: 1.44 (T-158th) Save PCT: .771 (T-145th) Shutout percentage: .333 (T-155th) Last matchup: California won 1-0

OVERIVEW (Stanford)

Head Coach: Paul Ratcliffe (21st season/ 364-66-36 at Stanford)

Record: 8-0-1 (Last game 1-0 win against Washington State) Points per game: 6.89 (43rd) Scoring offense: 2.44 (37th) Save PCT: .889 (T-9th) Shutout percentage: .556 (T-38th) Last matchup: Stanford won 2-0

Inside the matchup

Cal - Last week, the Wildcats started out conference play hot against Oregon recording 25 shots and three goals while also holding off the Ducks to five shots on the night. Arizona will have a test facing Cal at 3 p.m. (MST) on Thursday. The Golden Bears are 158th in the nation for scoring offense and are 160th in goals against average, leaving UA with the margin to shut down their offense. Compared to California offensively, the Wildcats rank 151st in save percentage but rank 92nd in scoring offense. The stats line up well for UA offensively and are seeking their second win in history at Cal.