PREVIEW: Arizona soccer hits the road to face Bay Area schools
Arizona (4-2-3) looks to build off momentum after defeating Oregon (0-7-2) 3-0. The Wildcats will travel to California (4-3-2) on Thursday and Stanford (8-0-1) on Sunday to kick-off conference road matches.
OVERVIEW (Cal)
Head Coach: Neil McGuire (23rd season/226-177-50 at Cal)
Record: 4-3-2 (Last game 1-0 win against Washington)
Points per game: 3.78 (180th)
Scoring offense: 1.44 (T-158th)
Save PCT: .771 (T-145th)
Shutout percentage: .333 (T-155th)
Last matchup: California won 1-0
OVERIVEW (Stanford)
Head Coach: Paul Ratcliffe (21st season/ 364-66-36 at Stanford)
Record: 8-0-1 (Last game 1-0 win against Washington State)
Points per game: 6.89 (43rd)
Scoring offense: 2.44 (37th)
Save PCT: .889 (T-9th)
Shutout percentage: .556 (T-38th)
Last matchup: Stanford won 2-0
Inside the matchup
Cal - Last week, the Wildcats started out conference play hot against Oregon recording 25 shots and three goals while also holding off the Ducks to five shots on the night. Arizona will have a test facing Cal at 3 p.m. (MST) on Thursday. The Golden Bears are 158th in the nation for scoring offense and are 160th in goals against average, leaving UA with the margin to shut down their offense.
Compared to California offensively, the Wildcats rank 151st in save percentage but rank 92nd in scoring offense. The stats line up well for UA offensively and are seeking their second win in history at Cal.
Stanford - Following Cal, UA will also look to battle against Stanford on Sunday. Despite being ranked 204th in saves per game, the Cardinal match up nicely against Arizona with a ranking of No. 19 in shots per game and 13th in goals-against average, leaving the Wildcats with no margin for error.
The Wildcats have never beaten Stanford on the road and have only recorded one win at home in history. UA will look to record its first win against Stanford away on Sunday at the Laird Q. Cagan Stadium with a kick-off time of 1 p.m. (MST).
