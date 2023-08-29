Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
It is officially game week as the 2023 season is set to kickoff. Fresh off a 5-7 season that was capped off with a 38-35 win in the Territorial Cup over Arizona State, Arizona will be eyeing a bowl game for the first time in six seasons, dating back to the Foster Farms Bowl when the Wildcats lost to Purdue.
Under head coach Jedd Fisch, the Wildcats have gone 6-18 over the last two seasons.
Here is a look at each game in Arizona's schedule this season.
September 2 - vs. Northern Arizona
All-time record: UA leads 15-2
Arizona has dominated NAU all-time, but the Lumberjacks defeated the Wildcats in a historic 21-19 game the last time these teams met in the 2021 season in what was the first year of the Fisch era in Tucson.
The expectation is Kai Millner will be the starting quarterback for NAU, a transfer from Cal. They also still have WR Hendrix Johnson who caught what went on to be the winning touchdown when these two teams met in 2021.
