It is officially game week as the 2023 season is set to kickoff. Fresh off a 5-7 season that was capped off with a 38-35 win in the Territorial Cup over Arizona State, Arizona will be eyeing a bowl game for the first time in six seasons, dating back to the Foster Farms Bowl when the Wildcats lost to Purdue.

Under head coach Jedd Fisch, the Wildcats have gone 6-18 over the last two seasons.

Here is a look at each game in Arizona's schedule this season.