PREVIEW: Arizona opens the Tommy Lloyd era against Eastern New Mexico
Arizona is set to open up the Tommy Lloyd era by finally getting an opportunity to play a different team in front of fans for the first time this year. The Wildcats recently played Saint Mary's in a private scrimmage in Phoenix, but the team will get its first taste of facing someone else at McKale Center Monday night.
Eastern New Mexico will be visiting Tucson as the Wildcats host their lone scrimmage of the preseason ahead of next week's season opener against Northern Arizona. The tuneup will provide Lloyd an opportunity to get his team in a game setting before the official start of the season.
Here's a look ahead to the matchup and what we'll be watching as the Wildcats take the floor for the first time under Lloyd's leadership.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona vs Eastern New Mexico
When: 7:00 p.m. MST
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona
TV: Pac-12 Networks
EASTERN NEW MEXICO SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Brent Owen (1st season | 0-0)
Preseason prediction: 14th (Lone Star Conference)
2019-20 record: 8-19 | 8-14 LSC (2020-21 season canceled)
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Azuolas Tubelis
|
12.2 PPG
|
7.1 RPG
|
1.2 APG
|
Bennedict Mathurin
|
10.2
|
4.8
|
1.2
|
Kerr Kriisa
|
5.5
|
0.5
|
2.4
|
Christian Koloko
|
5.2
|
4.8
|
0.3
|
Dalen Terry
|
4.6
|
2.4
|
1.5
WHO TO WATCH
