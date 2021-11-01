 GOAZCATS - PREVIEW: Arizona opens the Tommy Lloyd era against Eastern New Mexico
basketball

PREVIEW: Arizona opens the Tommy Lloyd era against Eastern New Mexico

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Arizona sophomore point guard Kerr Kriisa will be one of the players to watch Monday night.
Arizona is set to open up the Tommy Lloyd era by finally getting an opportunity to play a different team in front of fans for the first time this year. The Wildcats recently played Saint Mary's in a private scrimmage in Phoenix, but the team will get its first taste of facing someone else at McKale Center Monday night.

Eastern New Mexico will be visiting Tucson as the Wildcats host their lone scrimmage of the preseason ahead of next week's season opener against Northern Arizona. The tuneup will provide Lloyd an opportunity to get his team in a game setting before the official start of the season.

Here's a look ahead to the matchup and what we'll be watching as the Wildcats take the floor for the first time under Lloyd's leadership.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona vs Eastern New Mexico

When: 7:00 p.m. MST

Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Networks


EASTERN NEW MEXICO SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Brent Owen (1st season | 0-0)

Preseason prediction: 14th (Lone Star Conference)

2019-20 record: 8-19 | 8-14 LSC (2020-21 season canceled)

Arizona's top returning players (2020-21 stats)
Player Points Rebounds Assists

Azuolas Tubelis

12.2 PPG

7.1 RPG

1.2 APG

Bennedict Mathurin

10.2

4.8

1.2

Kerr Kriisa

5.5

0.5

2.4

Christian Koloko

5.2

4.8

0.3

Dalen Terry

4.6

2.4

1.5

WHO TO WATCH

{{ article.author_name }}