News More News
ago other sports Edit

PREVIEW: Arizona hits the road against OSU looking to get back on track

Arizona was swept last week after taking on WSU and UW.
Arizona was swept last week after taking on WSU and UW. (Arizona Athletics)
Mary Grace Armistead
Reporter

Arizona (4-6-3) looks to rebound after losing to Washington State (8-5) 2-1 and Washington (6-5-2) 4-3. The Wildcats face Oregon State (3-6-4) on Friday at the Paul Lorenz Field at Patrick Wayne Valley Stadium.

OVERVIEW (Oregon State)

Head Coach: Lauren Sinacola (5th season/42-28-11 at Oregon State)

Record: 3-6-4 (Last game 4-0 loss against USC)

Points per game: 2.54 (T-269th)

Scoring offense: .85 (T-280th)

Save PCT: .698 (T-277th)

Shutout percentage: .308 (T-167th)

Last matchup: Arizona won 3-2

Inside the matchup

Oregon State - Last week, the Wildcats could not seem to make game changing plays against Washington State and Washington allowing both teams to get game winners late in the second period. Arizona will have another test facing Oregon State on the road at 7 p.m. (MST) on Friday.

The Beavers are 269th in the nation for points per game and 280th in scoring offense, leaving UA with room to be aggressive. Compared to the Cougars offense, the Wildcats rank 132nd in scoring offense and 176th in points pergame. Arizona is seeking their 15th win in history and eighth away.

****

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans on our premium subscriber message boards

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS, @THutch1995)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}