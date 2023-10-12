Arizona (4-6-3) looks to rebound after losing to Washington State (8-5) 2-1 and Washington (6-5-2) 4-3. The Wildcats face Oregon State (3-6-4) on Friday at the Paul Lorenz Field at Patrick Wayne Valley Stadium.

Oregon State - Last week, the Wildcats could not seem to make game changing plays against Washington State and Washington allowing both teams to get game winners late in the second period. Arizona will have another test facing Oregon State on the road at 7 p.m. (MST) on Friday.

The Beavers are 269th in the nation for points per game and 280th in scoring offense, leaving UA with room to be aggressive. Compared to the Cougars offense, the Wildcats rank 132nd in scoring offense and 176th in points pergame. Arizona is seeking their 15th win in history and eighth away.