Arizona still has a shot at playing in the Pac-12 Championship game next week in Las Vegas, but a win over in-state rival Arizona State needs to come first. The two teams will square off for the 97th time Saturday with the Wildcats looking to win their second straight game against their longtime rival.

It will be the last Territorial Cup game with both teams in the Pac-12 Conference, and there will be plenty on the line in addition to the usual bragging rights that come along with the matchup.