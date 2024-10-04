PODCAST: Arizona hosts Texas Tech in Big 12 home opener

Arizona defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto celebrates after a made field goal in Arizona's win over Utah. (Photo by Tyler Tate | Associated Press)

Arizona is back home and sitting just outside the AP Top 25 following an upset victory over previous-No. 10 Utah in Salt Lake City last week. Now the Wildcats have built some momentum and look like a different team than the one we saw just a few weeks ago on the road at Kansas State in a loss.