PODCAST: Arizona hosts Texas Tech in Big 12 home opener

Arizona is back home and sitting just outside the AP Top 25 following an upset victory over previous-No. 10 Utah in Salt Lake City last week.
Now the Wildcats have built some momentum and look like a different team than the one we saw just a few weeks ago on the road at Kansas State in a loss.
In our latest podcast episode, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison look back on the game against the Utes and assess who and what stood out.
Plus, a different type of challenge awaits the Wildcats this weekend with Texas Tech coming to Tucson for the home opener in the Big 12.
The Red Raiders have one of the top passing offenses in the league while Arizona is coming off a standout performance in the secondary.
Hit the play button to listen to this week's episode!
