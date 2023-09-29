Players to watch: Arizona vs. Washington
As the second conference game of the season approaches, all eyes will be on the showdown between Arizona and No. 7 Washington. This matchup makes high stakes for the Wildcats, with both teams coming into the game with strong starts to the conference season.
The Huskies have been on a tear this season, having an unblemished 4-0 record and an offense ranking third in the nation (593.3) and in passing yards (467.4). In their first conference game against Cal, Washington won 59-32.
Washington's formidable offensive unit, led by their star quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. makes the Huskies arguably one of the best offenses not only in the Pac-12 but in the nation as well.
Arizona has managed to secure a 3-1 record so far, including a road victory over Stanford with a final score of 21-20 last week. However, this win was hard-fought but costly; as multiple key players sustained injuries including quarterback Jayden de Laura.
De Laura suffered what looked to be an ankle injury, leaving his availability for Saturday's game uncertain. In his absence, backup quarterback Noah Fifita was called upon to take the reins.
Running back Michael Wiley, who plays a pivotal role in Arizona’s offensive attack, had to exit the game early due to injury. DJ Williams and Jonah Coleman were his second-string players, who combined 114 rushing yards on 23 attempts.
In the midst of these uncertainties, the Wildcats find themselves at a crossroads. Saturday's game should be a true test of resilience and adaptability for Arizona, where the depth of its roster might be to success, or failure for UA.
Here's players to watch on both sidelines during the Arizona-Washington game:
Arizona
RB Jonah Coleman - stats vs. Stanford: 75 yards rushing, three receptions, 22 yards receiving
Coleman continues to showcase his ability as a running back this season and is making the most of his increasing playing time. In the offensive backfield, he propelled Arizona forward when its offense faced challenges in Palo Alto. He shouldered the rushing load against Stanford, carrying the ball 12 times and gaining 75 yards on the ground. Along with Williams, he had stepped in to take over Wiley’s place after facing an injury.
Now in his second season with the Wildcats and benefiting from the guidance of running back coach Scottie Graham, Coleman has an expanded role and increased contributions to the team's success.
“All Jonah does is work,” Coach Jedd Fisch said. “He doesn’t get nearly enough accolades sometimes.”
With the possibility of Wiley being out of the game Saturday to take care of his injury, Coleman will be of dire need for Arizona’s offense.
