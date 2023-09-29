As the second conference game of the season approaches, all eyes will be on the showdown between Arizona and No. 7 Washington. This matchup makes high stakes for the Wildcats, with both teams coming into the game with strong starts to the conference season.

The Huskies have been on a tear this season, having an unblemished 4-0 record and an offense ranking third in the nation (593.3) and in passing yards (467.4). In their first conference game against Cal, Washington won 59-32.

Washington's formidable offensive unit, led by their star quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. makes the Huskies arguably one of the best offenses not only in the Pac-12 but in the nation as well.