Arizona's heading over to Starkville this weekend to face Mississippi State marking the first road SEC game for the Wildcats since the 2006 season. UA will be aiming to get its revenge over the Bulldogs after last season’s 39-17 loss in Tucson.

Both teams are coming into this game with confidence, having secured wins in the season openers with Arizona’s 38-3 win over NAU and Mississippi State's 48-7 win over Southeast Louisiana.

This weekend will be a critical test for Johnny Nansen's defensive unit as the Wildcats will face a team that has already demonstrated strength on the offensive side of the ball and dropped 39 points against Arizona a season ago.