Players to watch: Arizona vs. Mississippi State
Arizona's heading over to Starkville this weekend to face Mississippi State marking the first road SEC game for the Wildcats since the 2006 season. UA will be aiming to get its revenge over the Bulldogs after last season’s 39-17 loss in Tucson.
Both teams are coming into this game with confidence, having secured wins in the season openers with Arizona’s 38-3 win over NAU and Mississippi State's 48-7 win over Southeast Louisiana.
This weekend will be a critical test for Johnny Nansen's defensive unit as the Wildcats will face a team that has already demonstrated strength on the offensive side of the ball and dropped 39 points against Arizona a season ago.
The Wildcats’ defense has shown signs of growth since last season, which was on display during their win over NAU. However, Arizona's challenge now is to maintain that momentum and remain focused as it heads into this matchup looking to continue the season on a strong note.
Here’s players on each side you’ll want to keep an eye out for at Saturday night’s game:
Arizona
QB Jayden de Laura - stats vs. NAU: 285 yards passing, three passing touchdowns, 75% completion percentage, 47 yards rushing, one rushing touchdown, two turnovers
Last week, Jayden de Laura marked his highest touchdown count since last October after contributing with four touchdowns. Coach Jedd Fisch has expressed his belief in de Laura's significantly improved running ability. It was showcased in his latest game, where he made a remarkable 53-yard touchdown run.
Following a challenging performance by de Laura against MSU last year, his on-field confidence has seen improvement since then, and if he can continue his current form, he stands a good chance of finding success.
Although de Laura had a productive game against NAU, he can’t afford any room for mistakes in the upcoming matchup. The key will be his ability to handle the pressure within Mississippi State's demanding SEC environment with the cowbell blasting.
