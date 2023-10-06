Players to watch: Arizona at No. 9 USC
After playing arguably its toughest opponent to date last week, Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) will get set to take on another dominant team where they will travel to Los Angeles to take on USC (5-0, 3-0) on Saturday.
Like the Huskies, the Trojans are a high-powered offense, averaging the most points per game in the country (53.6 PPG), which will pose a threat to a stout Wildcats’ defense, which is only allowing the 34th fewest points in the nation (19 PPG).
USC’s offense is led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who is on pace to make another case for the most prestigious award in college football.
Although not as dominant as the Trojans’ offense, USC’s defense, led by defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has been helping the team win games, only allowing 24 points per game.
With Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and Michael Wiley’s status again not being certain for the upcoming game against USC, quarterback Noah Fifita and running back Jonah Coleman may get the starting nod against the Trojans.
Despite not getting the victory both backup signal-caller and tailback looked the part of starters and could go the distance against one of the top teams in the country — a tall task they aim to overcome this week — should they get the opportunity.
Here are the players to watch for Saturday’s game between the Wildcats and the Trojans
Arizona
WR Tetairoa McMillan - stats vs. Washington: six catches, 45 yards, 7.5 per catch, two TDs
Leading the team in receiving yards and touchdowns for Arizona, second-year receiver Tetairoa McMillan is trying to prove his worth this season. After only being held to three catches for 62 yards when the Trojans came to Tucson last year, McMillan looks to flip the script this time around in L.A.
When watching this matchup, it will be interesting to see who McMillan goes up against as there is a chance he will face off against last year’s teammates and four-year Wildcat Christian Roland-Wallace.
