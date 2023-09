Following a long offseason, head coach Jedd Fisch guided Arizona into its season opener against NAU Saturday night in a rematch from their last encounter in 2021. This time, the outcome would be vastly different. The Wildcats dominated with a resounding 38-3 victory in their home opener, exacting revenge for their previous loss to the in-state FCS school. Arizona demonstrated excellence across all three phases of the game on Saturday and was rewarded for it by PFF.

Here's an in-depth breakdown of the PFF grades given to UA players following the Week 1 game.