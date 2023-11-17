PFF Breakdown: Arizona at Colorado
Arizona traveled on a road journey to Boulder to face off against Colorado last Saturday. Despite a less-than-stellar performance from quarterback Noah Fifita compared to recent weeks, the Wildcats managed to secure a crucial victory, avoiding what many considered a potential trap game. The 34-31 triumph solidifies Arizona's standing in the CFP rankings with the Wildcats currently sitting at No. 17 and as one of the four teams still alive in the Pac-12 Conference race.
The win also propelled Arizona to a four-game winning streak, a feat not achieved since 2019 when it clinched a 35-30 victory at home against Colorado, elevating its record to 4-1. The Wildcats' resilience and their ability to execute down the stretch on both sides of the ball remains the defining factor in shaping their positive trajectory and reinforcing their competitive position in the Pac-12 this year.
Here's an in-depth breakdown of the latest PFF grades given to UA players following the game.
PFF top performers – Offense (min. 30 snaps)
1. WR Tetairoa McMillan (Grade: 76.0/Snaps: 63) – 9 catches, 107 yards, 1 TD
2. QB Noah Fifita (Grade: 74.5/Snaps: 65) – 21 for 35, 214 yards, 2 TDs
3. WR Montana Lemonious-Craig (Grade: 71.6/Snaps: 55) – 5 catches, 67 yards
Other top performers: RB Jonah Coleman (Grade: 71.2/Snaps: 38) – 11 carries, 179 yards | RT Jonah Savaiinaea (Grade: 68.2/Snaps: 65) | C Josh Baker (Grade: 67.9/Snaps: 65)
PFF top performers - Defense (min. 30 snaps)
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
