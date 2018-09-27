CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Kayvon Thibodeaux

The opening of the Early Signing Period is just three months away, which means it is crunch time for programs across the country. In the Pac-12, there are schools hoping to put finishing touches on their classes, while others need to kick it in gear to sign respectable numbers. This week we look throughout the conference and identify the top target remaining for each program. RELATED: Top remaining targets for Big Ten teams | SEC | ACC

ARIZONA

Wide receiver is a top priority for Arizona’s recruiting class, especially since talented three-star quarterback Grant Gunnell is in the class and loading up at the skill positions will be really important. Curry is a four-star standout who has SEC, Big Ten and other powers coming after him but the Wildcats are involved as well. Baylor commit Jaylen Ellis and Khyheem Waleed are two other priorities at the position. Replenishing the receiver position is going to be a major focus in this recruiting class.

ARIZONA STATE

Pola-Mao had to sit out the first part of his senior season because of transfer rules and his recruitment has dramatically slowed. One program that has stayed in constant contact is Arizona State and it’s clear the four-star defensive tackle is a top priority in this class. Recruiting across the defensive line is going to be important for the Sun Devils as Stephon Wright, Drake Jackson, Brett Johnson, Alonzo Hall and Amiri Johnson are others high on ASU’s wish list.

CAL

Wide receivers are needed in Berkeley and the Golden Bears definitely have some serious options high on their board with Cropper one of them. The three-star athlete is looking at Cal, Oregon, Utah, Fresno State and Boise State and landing the three-star from Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan would be huge. Others high on Cal’s list include Shea Whiting, Willie Harts and Waleed as the Golden Bears look to load up at receiver.

COLORADO

The Buffaloes started early on targeting prospects on the defensive line and they’ve already landed a commitment from three-star prospect Na’im Rodman on the first day of August. Two other big names that Colorado has targeted along the defensive line is Robinson, a three-star defensive end from Michigan who’s also looking at Michigan State, Syracuse and others, and three-star Siale Liku from Northern California who is serious about some other Pac-12 schools as well.

OREGON

The Ducks have done such a tremendous job loading up early in their 2019 recruiting class and have a wide lead in the Pac-12 team recruiting rankings. But there are still some spots to fill out the group and Ika could lead the way. The massive four-star defensive lineman is serious about Oregon, Alabama and some other programs. Others along the defensive line that are top targets as the Ducks finalize their class are five-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, probably a long shot at this point, and Corona (Calif.) Centennial standout Drake Jackson.

OREGON STATE

Nimmo had an outstanding game against Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and he’s emerging as one of the better defensive backs in a loaded Mater Dei secondary. He’s also become the top priority for the Beavers along with other defensive backs since that’s a much-needed spot for Oregon State in this recruiting class. Others that are serious about the Beavers are three-stars JoJo Forest, Keonte Glinton, who’s visiting in early October and Zach Larrier, who visited Corvallis last weekend.

STANFORD

Colby Parkinson and Kaden Smith have been invaluable in Stanford’s offense as have other tight ends in recent years. The Cardinal made Henry a top priority more than a year ago. Whether Stanford can sway the Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy star away from the home-state Razorbacks is yet to be seen but it would be another huge coup for David Shaw and his staff. Other pass-catchers are also high on the list including four-star Elijah Higgins and three-star Cornelius Johnson.

UCLA

There are needs at linebacker and across the offensive and defensive line for the Bruins. But there is no bigger target on the board than To’oto’o, one of the top inside linebackers in the class. He also has former Concord (Calif.) De La Salle teammates on the roster. Others to watch include three-star Josh Calvert, whose brother, Bo, is already playing at UCLA. On the defensive line, Liku and four-star Laiatu Latu are two important targets.

USC

Both defensive back positions – safety and cornerback – are important for the Trojans in this recruiting class, especially with Bubba Bolden’s future unknown at this time. But the priority other than five-star athlete Bru McCoy in this class is Thibodeaux, currently the top player in the state. The two sides have reignited their interest in each other and the Oaks Christian standout has the ability to be an immediate game-changer in the Pac-12. Florida State, Alabama and others are coming after him so keeping Thibodeuax home is important to the Trojans.

UTAH

Linebacker is an important position in this recruiting class for the Utes with local prospect Lolani Langi being a top target, but the offensive line could be equally as crucial. Sagapolu is a massive, talented interior lineman who is important to this Utah class, along with other standout linemen such as Sataoa Laumea, Dohnovan West, Blake Freeland and others. Sagapolu, though, is an in-state prospect, is being pursued by other Pac-12 programs and could be an important piece to Utah’s interior offensive line in the coming years.

WASHINGTON

The Huskies need defensive linemen in this class and Chris Petersen has done an outstanding job loading up on those players early with commitments from Jacob Bandes, Sama Paama and Noa Ngalu. But Tuitele is still very much in the picture and he’s the top-rated prospect in Hawaii, so landing his commitment would be huge.

WASHINGTON STATE