GOAZCATS - Official: Michigan's Don Brown to take over as DC at Arizona

Jedd Fisch always had a top target to take over the defense at Arizona and Thursday the desire to add Don Brown as the program's defensive coordinator became a reality. The Wildcats announced the addition of "Dr. Blitz" on Thursday giving the program the ninth of its 10 assistant coaches on Fisch's first staff in Tucson.

Brown could end up as the most significant based on his track record as a coordinator at previous stops including Michigan where he led the defense under Jim Harbaugh since 2016.

"Today is a huge day for Arizona Football as we have the opportunity to welcome Dr. Blitz to our football program," Fisch said in a statement provided by the program. "Don Brown has coordinated the most elite defenses in all of college football, year in and year out, and today Wildcat Nation, we get to introduce him to you as our new defensive coordinator. I have known Don since 2016 when we worked together but have respected and admired him as a coach for many years prior.

"He is incredibly passionate and a phenomenal teacher. He brings an energy and enthusiasm to play an attacking style of defense, one in which all former and current players, football alumni and our fan base will be proud of and genuinely excited to watch on Saturdays in the Fall. The Wildcat Football Family is so excited to welcome Don and Deb Brown to Tucson. Bear Down and Go Cats!"

Under Brown, the Michigan defense finished among the top 12 units in the nation in total defense four straight years from 2016-19, including a trio of top three performances and a No. 1 ranking in 2016. During that same four-year stretch from 2016-19 the Wolverines defense led the country in pass defense twice (2016, 2017) and combined to make 16 top 25 appearances in total defense, scoring defense, rush defense, and pass defense.

Brown will have a difficult task to turn around the UA defense as the Wildcats have continually been near the bottom of the FBS rankings in total defense. Arizona was ranked 116th out of 127 teams in total defense this season.

Though Brown has been one of the most successful defensive coordinators in the country he is coming off his worst season at Michigan with the Wolverines finishing 89th in total defense in the 2020 season. It led to Harbaugh parting ways with the longtime defensive coordinator allowing Fisch to bring him to UA as part of his first staff.

"I am honored to be a part of Coach Fisch's staff at the University of Arizona," Brown said. "I promise to work tirelessly to make our defense into something that our players, alumni and fans can be proud of. My focus will also be to develop our student-athletes so they can play at an elite level and achieve success, which requires dedication, a tremendous work ethic and building great relationships. I can't wait to get to Tucson and be a part of the program Coach Fisch is building."

The 65-year-old coach has been a football coach since 1977 and has worked his way up the ranks over that time. His first experience as a defensive coordinator came at Division II Mansfield University in 1983. He has been a head coach three times in his career with the last time taking place from 2004-08 at UMass.

He made stops at Yale, where he was also the interim baseball coach for a time, Dartmouth, Brown, Maryland, UConn and Boston College. His impressive work in turning around the defense at BC allowed him to come onto Harbaugh's radar leading to his job as the Wolverines' defensive coordinator.

The move to Arizona will be his first trek out west with most of his previous jobs being in the Northeast.

Brown has been either a nominee or finalist for the Broyles Award that goes to the top assistant in college football for seven of the last eight seasons.

His addition to UA's staff means the Wildcats have nine of their 10 assistant coaches in place with Chuck Cecil (safeties), Ricky Hunley (defensive line) and DeWayne Walker (cornerbacks) all in place already. Though it has not been mentioned who will coach the UA linebacker group, Brown has coached the position both at Michigan and Boston College.