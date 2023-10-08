After throwing for 232 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start last week against Washington, Fifita followed up that performance Saturday night tossing 303 yards and five touchdowns on the road going toe-to-toe with Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

After the Wildcats fell behind 14-0 right away last week against Washington, the coaching staff admitted to being a little too conservative early in the game. They did not make that same mistake again against the Trojans as Fifita led UA to three straight scoring drives to open the night, putting Arizona ahead 17-0 early in the second quarter.