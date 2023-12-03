After the starting the 2023 season going 3-3 with losses to Mississippi State, Washington and USC, No. 14 Arizona (9-3) went on a run winning its final six games to close out the season, which included four wins over AP Poll ranked opponents. The nine wins mark only the sixth time in program history that the Wildcats have won 9-plus games in a single season.

Now, the Wildcats have learned that they will be heading to San Antonio, Texas earning a spot in the 31st Alamo Bowl. Arizona will face No. 12 Oklahoma (10-2) for the first time since the 1989 game in Tucson where kicker Doug Pfaff nailed a game-winning kick against then-No. 6 OU to seal the 6-3 win.

"I know from what I've been told that this is the best bowl game in terms of experience. To celebrate Christmas with you guys, our kids are so excited for that, and we're so excited for the staff," UA head coach Jedd Fisch said during the Valero Alamo Bowl Team Announcement and Head Coaches Welcome.

The series between these two programs is tied at one a piece and there has never been a bowl game matchup between Arizona and Oklahoma.