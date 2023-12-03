No. 14 Arizona is heading to the Alamo Bowl for its 22nd bowl appearance
After the starting the 2023 season going 3-3 with losses to Mississippi State, Washington and USC, No. 14 Arizona (9-3) went on a run winning its final six games to close out the season, which included four wins over AP Poll ranked opponents. The nine wins mark only the sixth time in program history that the Wildcats have won 9-plus games in a single season.
Now, the Wildcats have learned that they will be heading to San Antonio, Texas earning a spot in the 31st Alamo Bowl. Arizona will face No. 12 Oklahoma (10-2) for the first time since the 1989 game in Tucson where kicker Doug Pfaff nailed a game-winning kick against then-No. 6 OU to seal the 6-3 win.
"I know from what I've been told that this is the best bowl game in terms of experience. To celebrate Christmas with you guys, our kids are so excited for that, and we're so excited for the staff," UA head coach Jedd Fisch said during the Valero Alamo Bowl Team Announcement and Head Coaches Welcome.
The series between these two programs is tied at one a piece and there has never been a bowl game matchup between Arizona and Oklahoma.
In just three seasons, Arizona head coach has taken a program that had a record setting 20-game losing streak while going 1-11 in Fisch's first year to going 9-3 with four wins over AP Poll ranked opponents.
At the center of this program turnaround has been the youth of the Wildcats and the class of 2022 that finished No. 19 nationally according to Rivals.com. That class has developed nine starters on the roster and 15 key contributors from the original 24 players that committed to Fisch and his staff.
The youth movement worked at Arizona and now the program will be heading to the Alamo Bowl looking for its fourth 10-plus win season in program history.
