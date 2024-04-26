NFL Draft: Arizona's OT Jordan Morgan goes No. 25 to the Packers
The last time an Arizona player was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft was cornerback Antoine Cason, who went No. 27 overall to the Chargers in 2008. Well, the streak of forst round no shows is over as Jordan Morgan was selected with the 25 pick by the Green Bay Packers becoming the first Wildcats to be selected in the first round in 16 years.
During his time with Arizona, Morgan went through two coaches after getting recruited by Kevin Sumlin and then coached by Jedd Fisch.
After going though multiple losing seasons, Morgan helped build the program back up and led the team to a 10-3 2023 season that ended with a 38-24 win in the Alamo Bowl over Oklahoma.
In Morgan's career at Arizona, he started in 37 games and became an all-conference player by the end of his career.
Despite an ACL injury against UCLA in his third-year at Arizona, Morgan was able to come back and play in 12 games during his senior season.
Overall, the Wildcats have had 184 players drafted into the NFLa and with Jacob Cowing, Tanner McLachlan and other, that number should grow over the next few days.
