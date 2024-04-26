The last time an Arizona player was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft was cornerback Antoine Cason, who went No. 27 overall to the Chargers in 2008. Well, the streak of forst round no shows is over as Jordan Morgan was selected with the 25 pick by the Green Bay Packers becoming the first Wildcats to be selected in the first round in 16 years. During his time with Arizona, Morgan went through two coaches after getting recruited by Kevin Sumlin and then coached by Jedd Fisch.

