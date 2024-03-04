At halftime of Arizona's last Pac-12 home game on Saturday, former Wildcat and MLB Golden Glove winner Kenny Lofton was inducted into the Arizona Ring of Honor. Playing from 1985-99, Lofton averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 assists on 43.3% shooting throughout his career. Lofton, who was part of the 1988 Wildcat team that made the Final Four for the first time in program history, said that the award was "unexpected" but that it is special. "Coming back to McKale and seeing those guys' names up in the rafters, and just knowing how special this is with the U of A," Lofton said Saturday morning.



One of the few multi-sport athletes, Lofton was forced to play basketball growing up because of the full-scholarship that it offered and couldn't afford it part-time. He did miss baseball, though, and worked out with the baseball team, which ultimately layed out his path. "I knew eventually knowing who I am and what I'm all about, I was going to get myself to that next level because that was who I am as an individual," Lofton said. Lofton played in the MLB for 16 seasons, where he was a six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner. Playing under legendary basketball coach Lute Olson throughout his basketball career at Arizona, Lofton learned that teaching, learning and the little things "can become major later and you had to learn from them" which he took with him that helped him throughout his professional career. Lofton said that playing multiple sports benefited him in his MLB career. "I've learned a lot in basketball that intertwined with both sports and some of my baseball abilities, basketball helped that," Lofton said.