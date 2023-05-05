Jonah Coleman's added size in year two could give him a large role
Arriving to spring camp in March donning a different jersey number wearing No. 3 instead of his freshman year which was No. 24 wasn’t the only thing that looked different about Arizona running back Jonah Coleman. He appeared noticeably bigger with quads comparable to New York Giants’ star running back Saquon Barkley — as well as a maturity level that is not common for a player his age.
The Californian came into camp as the projected contributing member of the running back committee that the Wildcats saw last season, with Michael Wiley seeing the majority of the touches while Coleman and grad senior DJ Williams splitting carries.
In the latter of camp, due to injuries to Wiley and Williams, the backfield was primarily Coleman. The rising sophomore tailback took advantage of the opportunity and didn’t let the moment go to waste. Shining rep after rep with the first group, he scampered for countless 10-plus-yard dashes, not only in the rushing game but in the air as well — showcasing his ability to make plays in the passing game — a part of his game that was seldom to his arsenal in his freshman campaign.
“He’s just getting better everyday,” Jedd Fisch said about Coleman after the second scrimmage. “He’s tough, he’s physical, he’s getting in better condition because of the amount of reps he’s taking, Jonah is continuing to grow and build, and I have to be reminded that so many of these guys are completing their freshman season. …I’m just watching him get better, it’s all part of his build.”
