Arizona is turning the reins of its offense back over to Gunner Cruz. The Washington State transfer, who started the first two games of the season for the Wildcats, will be tasked with leading UA into Colorado this weekend in what could be the team's best remaining chance to earn a victory and break its extended losing streak.

Cruz is taking over for Jordan McCloud, who had surgery this week after suffering a knee and ankle injury in last Saturday's loss to UCLA.

The third-year sophomore has shown flashes of being able to move the ball, but Cruz's inability to generate explosive plays has hindered the offensive production when he's been on the field this season. He followed up a commendable performance against BYU in the season opener with a poor showing in the home opener against San Diego State.

That forced head coach Jedd Fisch and the UA coaching staff to go in a different direction. Ultimately, the staff decided on McCloud on its permanent starter by the fourth game of the season.

Now, the Wildcats will stick with Cruz for the foreseeable future with the hope that his issues holding the ball and struggles reading the defense are behind him.

"The first thing is he certainly is back to embracing being the starting quarterback," Fisch said Thursday about Cruz's week of practice. "I think sometimes it's easier to phase away when you're not the starting quarterback or you feel like you've been demoted. You just kinda hang back. He's reestablished his personality.

"His confidence, in terms of in the huddle, is very critical. The way he's really talked, and the way he's approached the game, in terms of preparation, has been very good."

The Wildcats went down big in both of his previous two starts leading to the UA signal caller feeling pressure to bring the team back from big deficits on his own.