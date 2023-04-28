Jacob Cowing looks to use his versatile play to push the Wildcats further
Arizona fans were pleasantly surprised when its senior star receiver Jacob Cowing decided not to forgo his final season and return for one more year in a Wildcat uniform. Cowing, in just first season in 2022, posted a team-high 85 catches, 1,034 receiving yards (second-most on the team), and seven touchdowns. His speed, versatility and experience could help take the team’s offense that had the sixth ranked passing offense in the FBS last season to a new level come the fall.
"(I came back) because I want to change Arizona football around,” Cowing said. “Put more wins the column, bring this community back together, and the job is not finished yet.”
Cowing, who has primarily played slot receiver last season in Tucson, noted that one of his goals before the season started was “to be able to go the outside receiver and beat that press release and still succeed in that area.” The 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver had to take this challenge head on with head coach Jedd Fisch immediately starting him out as the Z receiver, in replace of USC transfer Dorian Singer. The Maricopa native has had no trouble so far with this tall task, having already played outside at his former school UTEP, and has even refined his game to be a more complete and well-rounded player in the process.
“Its been fun changing my position from slot to the outside,” Cowing said. “I’ve been having fun connecting with Jayden (de Laura) and just playing ball. "...When I was learning slot last year, I was learning outside too, so now that I have the opportunity to go back outside, it’s just like second nature to me, the plays are the same, so it’s just going out there and executing at the highest level that I can.”
