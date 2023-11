Arizona is looking to build on its recent momentum of back-to-back wins over ranked teams with another game against a ranked opponent in UCLA when the Bruins come to Tucson this weekend.

These two teams met in a thriller last season at UCLA in which the Wildcats won 34-28 on the back of a game-winning touchdown pass from Jayden de Laura to Tetairoa McMillan.

Arizona will look to win its third straight game over a ranked opponent on Saturday. Here is what to watch for ahead of the contest between the Wildcats and Bruins.