Inside the matchup: Arizona at No. 19 Washington State

Noah Fifita had 302 yards passing and five TDs against USC.
Noah Fifita had 302 yards passing and five TDs against USC. (Marcio Jose Sanchez | Associated Press)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

Coming off back-to-back one possession losses against top-10 teams, Arizona continues its tough part of the schedule with another matchup against a top-20 team as the Wildcats head over to Pullman to take on Washington State.

The Cougars defeated the Wildcats 31-20 last season in Tucson in a game where Jayden de Laura threw four interceptions against his former team.

Jedd Fisch said on Thursday that de Laura is a game-time decision for Saturday's contest. He will suit up regardless and if he isn't 100 percent healthy, he'll be the emergency backup behind Noah Fifita.

Here is what to watch for ahead of Saturday's game between Arizona and Washington State.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona at Washington State

When: 4:00 p.m. (MST)

Where: Martin Stadium | Pullman

TV: Pac-12 Networks

All-time series: Arizona leads 26-19

Favorite: Washington State (-7.5), O/U 58

SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Jake Dickert

Preseason prediction: 7th (Pac-12)

Schemes:

Offense - Air Raid

Defense - 4-2-5

RANKINGS

Total offense - Washington State: 18th (469.0 YPG) | Arizona: 32nd (342.2 YPG)

Scoring offense - Washington State: 12th (40.0 PPG) | Arizona: 66th (29.8 PPG)

Total defense - Washington State: 98th (400.0 YPG) | Arizona: 47th (349.3 YPG)

Scoring defense - Washington State: 66th (25.4 PPG) | Arizona: 50th (23.0 PPG)

