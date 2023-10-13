Coming off back-to-back one possession losses against top-10 teams, Arizona continues its tough part of the schedule with another matchup against a top-20 team as the Wildcats head over to Pullman to take on Washington State.

The Cougars defeated the Wildcats 31-20 last season in Tucson in a game where Jayden de Laura threw four interceptions against his former team.

Jedd Fisch said on Thursday that de Laura is a game-time decision for Saturday's contest. He will suit up regardless and if he isn't 100 percent healthy, he'll be the emergency backup behind Noah Fifita.

Here is what to watch for ahead of Saturday's game between Arizona and Washington State.