In-state safety Genesis Smith focused on four schools including Arizona

Genesis Smith has taken his time with the recruiting process. He has made visits to schools around the country while continuing to evaluate the options on the table. One program that has remained active throughout the process is Arizona. The in-state school has prioritized Smith since the early going, and his latest trip was an official visit with the program he knows so well.

The Chandler-Hamilton safety has been on campus at Arizona numerous times throughout his recruitment. So, he has a good idea of what to expect when he makes the trip down to Tucson.