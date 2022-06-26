In-state safety Genesis Smith focused on four schools including Arizona
Manage privacy settings
Genesis Smith has taken his time with the recruiting process. He has made visits to schools around the country while continuing to evaluate the options on the table. One program that has remained active throughout the process is Arizona. The in-state school has prioritized Smith since the early going, and his latest trip was an official visit with the program he knows so well.
The Chandler-Hamilton safety has been on campus at Arizona numerous times throughout his recruitment. So, he has a good idea of what to expect when he makes the trip down to Tucson.
His latest visit gave him an opportunity to dive into some of the finer details about the Wildcats.
“It was extremely important to go out there and visit them,” he said. “I’ve been visiting them for quite a while. I’ve been going since I think I was a sophomore just working to get the offer. When I finally did it was very exciting. Building a relationship with them has been a fun process getting to know them along the way and building a relationship.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news