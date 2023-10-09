Helmet stickers: Arizona vs. USC
In back-to-back weeks, Arizona has faced two AP Poll top 10 teams in then-No. 7 Washington and last week faced off against then-No. 9 USC. Both games, the Wildcats were in it until the end but fell sort of pulling off an upset falling by a combined nine points between the two matchups.
Against USC, Arizona jumped out to a 17-point lead but found itself in a battle with the game coming down to a failed 2-point conversion in overtime No. 3 that sealed to win for the Trojans.
Although the game ended with both team scoring into the 40's, Arizona's defense was able to hold Caleb Williams to his lowest passing total of the season. Plus, by the end of regulation, the Wildcats held an offense that was averaging over 53 points a game to just 28 points.
At the end of the day, Arizona had top performances on both side of the ball even though it fell short of pulling off the upset in what might be the final game between these two teams.
QB Noah Fifita
When talking about this game, you can't tell the story without talking about the performance that quarterback Noah Fifita had against then-No. 9 USC. For Fifita it was a homecoming game with him growing up in the Orange County area and getting to play in front of friends and family.
Under the bright lights of the Coliseum, Fifita put on a show giving the Wildcats a chance of winning in LA for the first time since the 2009 season. He was able to complete 71% of his passes totaling 302 yards and tossing five touchdown passes to one interception.
Also, after blowing a 17-point lead to USC and finding his team down 28-20 late in the four quarter, Fifita led a 75-yard drive capping it off with a touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing and then found Tetairoa McMillan on a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 28 all.
For his performance against USC, Fifita earns his third helmet sticker of the season.
