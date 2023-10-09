When talking about this game, you can't tell the story without talking about the performance that quarterback Noah Fifita had against then-No. 9 USC. For Fifita it was a homecoming game with him growing up in the Orange County area and getting to play in front of friends and family.

Under the bright lights of the Coliseum, Fifita put on a show giving the Wildcats a chance of winning in LA for the first time since the 2009 season. He was able to complete 71% of his passes totaling 302 yards and tossing five touchdown passes to one interception.

Also, after blowing a 17-point lead to USC and finding his team down 28-20 late in the four quarter, Fifita led a 75-yard drive capping it off with a touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing and then found Tetairoa McMillan on a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 28 all.



For his performance against USC, Fifita earns his third helmet sticker of the season.