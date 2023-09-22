Fisch said Pulido was in full contact for Tuesday and Wednesday’s practice this week in preparation for the Cardinal.

“[He’s] fully cleared,” Fisch said Thursday.

“We’ll keep him off the bicycle tonight,” Fisch added jokingly. “We’ve asked him to actually walk around with a helmet, not just ride a bike with a helmet, so we’re good on both accounts there. As long as we don’t make any slip-ups, potholes, or anything like that, which he might have caused when he fell, we definitely should be better.”