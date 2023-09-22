News More News
Freshman Raymond Pulido in line to make debut against Stanford

Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

After missing the first three games of the season due to a bike injury suffered around two days before the season-opening game against NAU, freshman right guard Raymond Pulido has been upgraded and cleared to play this week. Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch announced the news during Thursday’s weekly press conference marking the first collegiate appearance for the former four-star recruit when the Wildcats face Stanford this Saturday.

Fisch said Pulido was in full contact for Tuesday and Wednesday’s practice this week in preparation for the Cardinal.

“[He’s] fully cleared,” Fisch said Thursday.

“We’ll keep him off the bicycle tonight,” Fisch added jokingly. “We’ve asked him to actually walk around with a helmet, not just ride a bike with a helmet, so we’re good on both accounts there. As long as we don’t make any slip-ups, potholes, or anything like that, which he might have caused when he fell, we definitely should be better.”

