Four-star QB Oscar Rios set to decide between Arizona and UCLA on Friday

The 2026 recruit took official visits to both schools and has been mulling his decision in recent weeks. At the Elite 11, Rios told Bruin Blitz staff writer Tracy McDannald that he was split "50-50" as of last week so there is still some mystery about where he could be headed as he continues to keep things close to the vest heading into Friday evening's announcement.

The time has arrive for four-star quarterback Oscar Rios to pick his future home. The Downey, California standout signal caller cut his list down to two programs last week as he took part in the prestigious Elite 11 quarterback competition with Arizona and UCLA left as the last two teams in the mix.

Rios is set to announce his choice at Downey High School at 7 p.m. PT on Friday, and at that point one of the two programs will have a big piece of their recruiting class. The 6-foot-3, 165-pound prospect is an important target for both programs but for different reasons.

The four-star prospect will have competition at both schools, but there is likely a more clear path to the starting job earlier in his career with the Wildcats. Meanwhile, UCLA offers him the opportunity to stay close to home in Southern California where he can play in front of his friends and family, which is something he has expressed is meaningful.

Both programs made an impact with their opportunities to host Rios for an official visit. Actor Adam Sandler popped up during Rios' visit with the Bruins showcasing the power of playing in the spotlight among the stars in Southern California while the Wildcats focused on the rising senior's Hispanic heritage during his time in Tucson.

The lasting impressions from those visits plus the consistent effort from the programs and coaching staffs helped those two schools emerge from the pack. Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Utah, Colorado and Virginia Tech were the other programs that were most in the mix down the stretch.

Rios is confident both schools are strong options for his future, and it will come down to splitting hairs with his decision especially after already being previously committed to Purdue earlier in the process.

"Those two schools are the most that pushed for me," Rios said last week. "I see myself at both of those schools. ... Either or is a good situation for me, and it's the right situation I'm looking for, so it's just a matter of time me and my family make a decision."

In Rios, one of the former Pac-12 programs will get a talented signal caller who has continued to develop and improve as an all-around playmaker at the quarterback position throughout his time in high school.

Last season, the four-star recruit passed for over 2,500 yards for the second consecutive year and threw for 22 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Rios has accounted for 45 passing touchdowns over the last two seasons. His ability as a runner has also become a big part of his game with 1,502 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on the ground in the last two years.