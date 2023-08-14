Arizona had its first scrimmage on Saturday, with the ability to hit again after having back-to-back slow-paced practices the two days prior.

The Wildcats found success in the red zone throughout the scrimmage, which was a part of their game they struggled with last season. This red zone success was highlighted by a touchdown run from Jonah Coleman and a couple big grabs from rising sophomore tight end Keyan Burnett.

After the scrimmage, nickels Treydan Stukes and Martell Irby had a chance to speak with the media regarding the progression of the secondary unit and the expectations of the team in this upcoming season, which kicks off in 19 days against NAU.

Here are five takeaways from the Irby and Stukes interviews: