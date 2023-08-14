Five takeaways: Treydan Stukes and Martell Irby press conference
Arizona had its first scrimmage on Saturday, with the ability to hit again after having back-to-back slow-paced practices the two days prior.
The Wildcats found success in the red zone throughout the scrimmage, which was a part of their game they struggled with last season. This red zone success was highlighted by a touchdown run from Jonah Coleman and a couple big grabs from rising sophomore tight end Keyan Burnett.
After the scrimmage, nickels Treydan Stukes and Martell Irby had a chance to speak with the media regarding the progression of the secondary unit and the expectations of the team in this upcoming season, which kicks off in 19 days against NAU.
Here are five takeaways from the Irby and Stukes interviews:
Martell Irby’s passion comes from his upbringing
Being the second youngest out of five siblings, Irby as always been a part of a strong bond between his loved ones. The San Diego native carried this sense of family and culture to Arizona and made it clear that he appreciates the sense of unity, where he illustrates his passion towards his football family.
“(I grew up in a) big family, five siblings, just understanding that we are all a unit,” Irby said. “We all need each other to get where we need, we all need each other to be successful and I understand that in order for us to get where we need to be, being an older guy, i’ve got to take on certain roles, I’m embracing it, I love it.”
Irby taking on a leadership role, guiding other players who are fighting for starting spot
Alike many of the players who are fringe starters and fighting every practice for a shot at a starting nod, Irby, who is a senior and one of the leaders on the team, is in the same boat being right now the backup nickel back behind Stukes, assures players not to get in their heads and to keep pushing as despite the adversity, there is still light at the end of the tunnel.
The senior defensive back has taken the adversity and experience that he went through to become a leader, shaping other player’s mentality into being more “present”.
“Being a leader is something that takes more out of you,” Irby said. “I feel like I am here for a reason, I’ve been playing football quite some time in college, I’ve experienced it, its a blessing to be able to (help) younger kids and let them know they got it, just stay on your grind, stay on your grind, don’t think too far ahead, don’t get to caught up in the past, just be present day in and day out, I feel like it’s pushing me just as much as it’s pushing them.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news