Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd was available to speak with the media Wednesday afternoon, and in his latest address he spoke about the state of the team and upcoming home games against Cal and Stanford.

The Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) will look to regain momentum against the Golden Bears (8-12, 4-5), after previously dominating them, 100-81, and get redemption versus the Cardinal (10-9, 5-4), who handed UA a 100-82 loss in late December.

Here is a roundup of the most notable topics discussed by the Wildcats head coach during his weekly media session.