Five takeaways: Tommy Lloyd weekly press conference
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd was available to speak with the media Wednesday afternoon, and in his latest address he spoke about the state of the team and upcoming home games against Cal and Stanford.
The Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) will look to regain momentum against the Golden Bears (8-12, 4-5), after previously dominating them, 100-81, and get redemption versus the Cardinal (10-9, 5-4), who handed UA a 100-82 loss in late December.
Here is a roundup of the most notable topics discussed by the Wildcats head coach during his weekly media session.
Arizona making progress despite recent results
Lloyd has mentioned numerous times that he expects his players to have a certain maturity level to go into games with a consistent mentality regardless of the outcome previous contest. For the third-year UA head coach, the trials and tribulations the season has brought the Wildcats thus far have made the program "better" than it when it started, but there is still room for improvement.
“We’re better now than we were at the start,” Lloyd said Wednesday. “I think that’s hard for people to understand, but other teams get better too. There’s always that continuum. We’re better now because of what we have been through, the good things and the bad things, and you just gotta continue to build. … Now you just hope these guys hang with it, keep their confidence high and if you're able to do those things, the growth will show.”
Road expectations remain high for the Wildcats
