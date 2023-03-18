Coming in as a 4-star recruit out of Servite high school, expectations have been high for sophomore tight end Keyan Burnett. Playing mostly special teams in his first year, along with three catches at tight end against Oregon, Burnett showed promise and already has illustrated vast improvements both physically and mentally for year two.

Competing behind projected starter Tanner McLachlan, Burnett has a chance to see more snaps on the offense come year two.

"I think just the comfortability of (Burnett) knowing where to go and now being able to take a next step in terms of why I'm doing things, how do we anticipate things [and] how to manipulate coverage so I can create a little bit more separation. It's the details," said Paopao. "Well, that's his details, knowing hey, this is my route. This is the look that's been presented to me and this is what I have to do to try and manipulate, try and get safety in a certain spot so I can create some space on the field."

McLachlan has also seen improvements from Burnett thus far.

"I see so much growth," McLachlan said. "The jump from year one to year two is huge for a lot of tight ends and with him. It's been crazy. He's gotten bigger, he's gotten stronger, faster and competent. That's what I see most super confident and I think he's gonna be a dog for us this year."