Arizona had its first day in full pads on Tuesday with the Wildcats seeing a great deal of positional competition on both sides of the ball — especially the defense — with defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen rotating a whole other group of defenders against the first team offense every four plays or so. This rotation should be expected throughout camp and will help the player’s development and the coach’s evaluation as the season nears.

Linebacker’s sophomore transfer Justin Flowe and sophomore Jacob Manu were available to speak to the media about the linebacking unit and their own progression in camp following Tuesday’s practice

Here are five takeaways from Flowe and Manu’s interview: