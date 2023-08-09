Five takeaways: Justin Flowe and Jacob Manu press conference
Arizona had its first day in full pads on Tuesday with the Wildcats seeing a great deal of positional competition on both sides of the ball — especially the defense — with defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen rotating a whole other group of defenders against the first team offense every four plays or so. This rotation should be expected throughout camp and will help the player’s development and the coach’s evaluation as the season nears.
Linebacker’s sophomore transfer Justin Flowe and sophomore Jacob Manu were available to speak to the media about the linebacking unit and their own progression in camp following Tuesday’s practice
Here are five takeaways from Flowe and Manu’s interview:
Flowe’s alter ego “Heem”
With few players wearing a neck pad in football nowadays, Flowe’s neck roll stood out from others. This addition, which is usually meant for head and neck safety, had a different purpose for the Oregon transfer — an attachment that turns him into a supervillain dubbed “Heem”.
“I feel like the neck pad brings a different mentality to me,” Flowe said. “I feel like the neck pad turn’s me into a supervillain, even my teammates see me as that and I always want to come and be a villain every day."
When asked why he identifies himself as a supervillain instead of a superhero, Flowe attributed it to coming from adversity and how the villain has to over come the trials and tribulations of life.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
