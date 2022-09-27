Giving up a season-high 354 rushing yards against Cal, the Wildcats struggled to stop Golden Bears' running back Jaydn Ott, who ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.

Having difficulty making routine tackles and stopping runs down the middle, Arizona's defense got a run for its money facing a Cal team that had not had much success in the run game leading up to the Arizona game.

"Its usually the same thing which would be tackling would always be the starting point," Fisch said about the team's struggles to stop the run. "It's that first tackle, that breaking through. But I think the other part of it is that we weren't necessarily in our gaps, we weren't as gap sound as we would like to be and all of a sudden you have two guys in one gap and nobody in the other gap. Next thing you know, that run can go. And when you're a one gap defense, meaning everybody is responsible for one gap, if you have two guys in one gap and no one in the other, that's where you can kind of get caught and that's what really got us both in the North Dakota State game and the Cal game."

In the first two games combined, the Cats only allowed one touchdown and 276 opponent rushing yards. However, even though Mississippi State only ran for 106 yards, the Bulldogs averaged 4.4 yards a carry.