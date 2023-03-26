Arizona wrapped up its second full week of spring practices on Saturday, and the safety duo of Dalton Johnson and Isaiah Taylor as well as senior defensive analyst Duane Akina were able to speak to the media afterward. Next week the Wildcats will hit the halfway point as they continue preparations before the spring game inside Arizona Stadium on April 15.

Akina has a plethora of football experience over his 42 years of coaching, and he likes the makeup of this Arizona football program led by Fisch. Though some defensive schemes have surely changed since his time coaching the tenacious “Desert Swarm” defense, he is able to mix and match schemes from a long career.

“We're kind of blending you know, what's been done in the past and what I've done in other areas," Akina said. "Along with Chuck (Cecil) and John Richardson, I'm just a piece of the puzzle of this staff. I've been to six Rose Bowls. I want to get to one with the University of Arizona.”