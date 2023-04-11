Arizona has its 13th spring ball practice in the books and now has just a few days left to prepare before its annual spring game.

After starting most of last season at cornerback, Stukes will take on a new role in the secondary in his fourth season with the Wildcats — the STAR (nickel) position, which was previously held last season by safeties Maldanado and DJ Warnell Jr. So far, Stukes has fared well in his new position and has made several tackles on the ball carriers as well as doing what he does best — covering receivers.

“It’s been fun,” Stukes said. “It's like the same world but different responsibilities, it’s been nice to learn something new, and put my skill set in another part of the field. … I have to be involved in the run game some more. I got to understand spot-dropping instead of playing press man."