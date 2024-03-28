Advertisement
Five takeaways: Dino Babers and players interviews (Spring practice Day 2)

Dino Babers running through QB drills in spring practice.
Dino Babers running through QB drills in spring practice. (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Arizona finished its second spring practice on Thursday, and saw flashes on both sides of the ball. With a Jacob Manu interception and a Chris Hunter one-handed snag during Day 2, both the offense and defense enhanced each other's play.

After the practice, UA offensive coordinator Dino Babers, along with redshirt sophomore quarterback Noah Fifita and right tackle Jonah Saviinaea were available to speak to the media.

Here are five takeaways from the press conference:

Fifita on Kevin Green Jr.'s progression

Playing with Green Jr. his first two seasons in the second group at Arizona, Fifita, who was in the same recruiting class as him, has became very close with his slot receiver. With Green now in the starting rotation, Fifita will again play with him and has noted some things that he has seen the junior do to improve his game.

"Kevin, that's my boy, we've kind of been on this rollercoaster together," Fifita said. "... It's been great to see him grow into his own. ... I'm expecting him to have a breakout year, his habits have been changing dramatically on and off the field, so focus-wise I think he's in a really good spot and I'm excited to see him have that breakout year."

