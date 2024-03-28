Arizona finished its second spring practice on Thursday, and saw flashes on both sides of the ball. With a Jacob Manu interception and a Chris Hunter one-handed snag during Day 2, both the offense and defense enhanced each other's play.

After the practice, UA offensive coordinator Dino Babers, along with redshirt sophomore quarterback Noah Fifita and right tackle Jonah Saviinaea were available to speak to the media.

Here are five takeaways from the press conference: