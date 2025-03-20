FIVE TAKEAWAYS: Arizona HC Brent Brennan post-practice (Spring Day 1)

Arizona football is back in action as the team opens up Spring Practice with new faces both on the field and on the coaching staff. Head coach Brent Brennan is entering his second season with the program and is coming off an underwhelming first year that saw the team finish 4-8 and well under preseason expectations.
With the underwhelming season, Brennan re-organized his coaching staff and added new faces to the mix to try to get things back on track. It won't be an easy task as the Wildcats will be without star receiver Tetairoa McMillan, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea and kicker Tyler Loop with all three players getting ready for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Some of the new faces on the coaching staff are offensive coordinator Seth Doege and former linebackers coach Danny Gonzales, who was promoted to be the new defensive coordinator.
Changes at the coordinating positions means new systems and schemes for both sides of the ball to learn. Meaning most of spring football will be learning new coaching styles and trying to understand the playbook.
Following the end of Day 1 of spring ball, Brennan and quarterback Noah Fifita spoke to the media on how things went and what are some of their goals over the next month with the team.
Upgrading the talent pool at wide receiver
With the departure of star wide receiver and likely Top 5 NFL Draft pick McMillan, there's no doubt that the receiver position will be a under question this upcoming season. The Wildcats are losing a player who put up 84 receptions, 1,319 yards, and eight touchdowns last season.
McMillan is known as one of the best players the Wildcats have ever had in the program and by many as the best receiver in UA history.
One of the players that can help replace McMillan is Trey Spivey III. Spivey was named one of Arizona's top 10 high school wide receivers entering the 2022 season. He is a transfer from Kansas State where he didn't see much playing time, finishing with just 14 receptions, 160 yards, and a touchdown last season.
“I'm excited about this current receiving group," said Brennan. "They have speed which is what we were missing in a way last season.”
In addition to Spivey, Brennan highlighted other key additions in Chattanooga transfer Javin Whatley, who brings speed and versatility. Washington State transfer Kris Hutson adds depth to the slot position with his sharp route running, and Luke Wysong, a graduate transfer from New Mexico, offers reliable hands and solid route running. Brennan emphasized that the competition in the receiver room is wide open, with plenty of players eager to step up.