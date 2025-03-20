FIVE TAKEAWAYS: Arizona HC Brent Brennan post-practice (Spring Day 1)

Arizona football is back in action as the team opens up Spring Practice with new faces both on the field and on the coaching staff. Head coach Brent Brennan is entering his second season with the program and is coming off an underwhelming first year that saw the team finish 4-8 and well under preseason expectations.

With the underwhelming season, Brennan re-organized his coaching staff and added new faces to the mix to try to get things back on track. It won't be an easy task as the Wildcats will be without star receiver Tetairoa McMillan, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea and kicker Tyler Loop with all three players getting ready for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Some of the new faces on the coaching staff are offensive coordinator Seth Doege and former linebackers coach Danny Gonzales, who was promoted to be the new defensive coordinator.

Changes at the coordinating positions means new systems and schemes for both sides of the ball to learn. Meaning most of spring football will be learning new coaching styles and trying to understand the playbook.

Following the end of Day 1 of spring ball, Brennan and quarterback Noah Fifita spoke to the media on how things went and what are some of their goals over the next month with the team.