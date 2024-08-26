PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ORjZTUlA1NFZTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5GNlNSUDU0VlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ORjZTUlA1NFZTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Five Takeaways: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference

Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

It is officially game week for Arizona with the season opener on Saturday evening at Arizona Stadium.

The Wildcats gear up to take on a New Mexico team that blew a 31-14 lead in a 35-31 loss against Montana State despite entering the game as 13.5 point underdogs.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media for the first of his weekly Monday press conferences throughout the season. Here are five takeaways from what he had to say.

Upsets in Week 0 of college football

It was a crazy Week 0 of college football with all four underdogs covering the spread and one outright upset in Georgia Tech over Florida State. That is likely something a lot of coaches all across the country were seeing as they prepare for their opening games this weekend.

Brennan said it is already something that has been talked about with the team.

"I think every game is a different game," Brennan said. "It's all about how you prepare and what your mindset is going into it. I don't know why those things happened the way they did on Saturday, but credit to those teams that pressed those teams to the edge, or in the case of Georgia Tech found a way to get it done."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FyaXpvbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2ZpdmUtdGFrZWF3YXlzLWFyaXpvbmEtaGMtYnJlbnQtYnJlbm5h bi1tb25kYXktcHJlc3MtY29uZmVyZW5jZSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXJpem9uYS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmZpdmUtdGFrZWF3YXlzLWFyaXpvbmEtaGMtYnJlbnQt YnJlbm5hbi1tb25kYXktcHJlc3MtY29uZmVyZW5jZSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDcx JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==