It is officially game week for Arizona with the season opener on Saturday evening at Arizona Stadium.

The Wildcats gear up to take on a New Mexico team that blew a 31-14 lead in a 35-31 loss against Montana State despite entering the game as 13.5 point underdogs.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media for the first of his weekly Monday press conferences throughout the season. Here are five takeaways from what he had to say.