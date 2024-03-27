Arizona football finished its first day of spring ball under new head coach Brent Brennan on Tuesday, where it saw a great deal of returning and newcoming players hit the gridiron in hopes of starting a new chapter for the 2024 season.

"Spring practice is such a fun time of the year because it's all about opportunity, Brennan said. ... Everybody gets an opportunity to practice and show themselves and I think that part of it is really fun."

Following the practice, Brennan, along with cornerback Tacario Davis, safeties Dalton Johnson, Gunner Maldonado and nickelback Treydan Stukes spoke to the media to discuss the past offseason and the first day of practice.

Here are five takeaways from the press conferences: