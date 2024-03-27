Five takeaways: Arizona HC Brent Brennan and players press conference
Arizona football finished its first day of spring ball under new head coach Brent Brennan on Tuesday, where it saw a great deal of returning and newcoming players hit the gridiron in hopes of starting a new chapter for the 2024 season.
"Spring practice is such a fun time of the year because it's all about opportunity, Brennan said. ... Everybody gets an opportunity to practice and show themselves and I think that part of it is really fun."
Following the practice, Brennan, along with cornerback Tacario Davis, safeties Dalton Johnson, Gunner Maldonado and nickelback Treydan Stukes spoke to the media to discuss the past offseason and the first day of practice.
Here are five takeaways from the press conferences:
Brennan on his team's player-led leadership
Following the departure of former head coach Jedd Fisch, it was an easy out for Wildcats to jump ship, but instead the leaders of the team took it upon themselves to build on a player-led unit. Brennan said that his team has exemplified leadership thus far and that the continued leadership will ultimately take the team to greater strides.
"Player-led teams are really special and that was evident with these guys. The best teams I've ever been a part of were player-led," Brennan said. "And they continue to lead. ... They care a lot about each other, and the leaders continue to lean into that and get the rest of the team to lean into that. If everyone would do that, then you can continue to elevate each other and elevate the program and that's what everybody wants to do."
