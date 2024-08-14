The "next man up" mentality

Throughout training camp when practices are happening almost every day, it will inevitably lead to players getting banged up and missing some time. This leads to other players stepping up into bigger roles during training camp to prove themselves and earn a larger role once the season rolls around.

"(We're) trying to figure out what next man is going to be and who their teammates can trust," Gonzales said. "First they've got to earn trust by the coaches, but the coaches don't get to play and we don't get to line up with those guys out there.

They have to earn that respect in the locker room and know what to do and how to do it and proving that, so right now we have an opportunity to work a bunch of guys in those things as we get closer to game week."

Gonzales touched on players knowing their role and playing to the best of their ability in that role.

"They might not like their role, but they do it to a championship level then you've got a chance to be good," Gonzales said. "If you've got guys that are selfish and they don't accept that, it can become an issue down the road. I think we have a very unselfish football team."