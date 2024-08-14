PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ORjZTUlA1NFZTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football Edit

Five Takeaways: Arizona Football training camp (Day 11)

Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

The Wildcats took to Arizona Stadium Tuesday night for the 11th practice of training camp. The season starts two weeks from Saturday when New Mexico comes to Tucson, so it is continuing to inch closer with Arizona continuing its practice schedule.

Special teams coordinator and linebackers coach Danny Gonzalez, along with Taye Brown and Leviticus Su'a spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say.

The "next man up" mentality

Throughout training camp when practices are happening almost every day, it will inevitably lead to players getting banged up and missing some time. This leads to other players stepping up into bigger roles during training camp to prove themselves and earn a larger role once the season rolls around.

"(We're) trying to figure out what next man is going to be and who their teammates can trust," Gonzales said. "First they've got to earn trust by the coaches, but the coaches don't get to play and we don't get to line up with those guys out there.

They have to earn that respect in the locker room and know what to do and how to do it and proving that, so right now we have an opportunity to work a bunch of guys in those things as we get closer to game week."

Gonzales touched on players knowing their role and playing to the best of their ability in that role.

"They might not like their role, but they do it to a championship level then you've got a chance to be good," Gonzales said. "If you've got guys that are selfish and they don't accept that, it can become an issue down the road. I think we have a very unselfish football team."

