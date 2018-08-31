Five-star forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has locked in is official visit dates.

Earlier this month the 6-foot-9 power forward from Kansas who will play his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG cut his list to five finalists that included Arizona, Kansas, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Villanova. Now, he's ready to take visits to see them all.

Robinson-Earl will begin some serious travel next week when he takes his first official visit to Notre Dame. He'll follow that up with a trip to Villanova (Sept. 14), then he'll see North Carolina (Sept. 21) and he'll finish out the month of September by making his way to Kansas (Sept. 28).

After taking a week off from official visits on the first weekend of October, he'll resume official visit travel the next weekend when he takes his last trip to Arizona (Oct. 12).

No date for a decision has been set, but it does look like Robinson-Earl is likely headed for a decision before the start of the early signing period in November.

