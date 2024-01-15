With the news of former head coach Jedd Fisch leaving Arizona for Washington with a contract that will pay him $7.75 million per year over the next seven years, the Wildcats are now on the market in search of the program's 31st head coach.

"....As for next steps, we have a shared vision for the program and our student-athletes. Arizona Football is well positioned for future success and championship excellence, and I am confident we will attract a new leader who will continue the positive trajectory of our nationally ranked football program," said Arizona A.D. Dave Heeke in a statement released to the public. "The national search for a new head coach is already underway, and I will refrain from any public comments until our next head coach is announced."