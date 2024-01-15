Finalist for the Arizona coaching job
With the news of former head coach Jedd Fisch leaving Arizona for Washington with a contract that will pay him $7.75 million per year over the next seven years, the Wildcats are now on the market in search of the program's 31st head coach.
"....As for next steps, we have a shared vision for the program and our student-athletes. Arizona Football is well positioned for future success and championship excellence, and I am confident we will attract a new leader who will continue the positive trajectory of our nationally ranked football program," said Arizona A.D. Dave Heeke in a statement released to the public. "The national search for a new head coach is already underway, and I will refrain from any public comments until our next head coach is announced."
Now, Arizona will have to replace Fisch, who turned around the program in three season going 1-11 his first year and then going 10-3 with a 38-24 Alamo Bowl win over Oklahoma to finish No. 11 in the AP Poll, which is the highest finish since 1998 when the Wildcats won the Holiday Bowl.
As of right now, Arizona will have 16 of its 22 starters back on its roster for the 2024 season. However, with the way the transfer portal works and the state of college sports, it is unclear if that number will hold.
Here's an updated list of names to watch for as the Wildcats start the search for the 31st head coach in program history:
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news