Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Finalist for the Arizona coaching job

Jedd Fisch
Jedd Fisch (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@THutch1995

With the news of former head coach Jedd Fisch leaving Arizona for Washington with a contract that will pay him $7.75 million per year over the next seven years, the Wildcats are now on the market in search of the program's 31st head coach.

"....As for next steps, we have a shared vision for the program and our student-athletes. Arizona Football is well positioned for future success and championship excellence, and I am confident we will attract a new leader who will continue the positive trajectory of our nationally ranked football program," said Arizona A.D. Dave Heeke in a statement released to the public. "The national search for a new head coach is already underway, and I will refrain from any public comments until our next head coach is announced."

Now, Arizona will have to replace Fisch, who turned around the program in three season going 1-11 his first year and then going 10-3 with a 38-24 Alamo Bowl win over Oklahoma to finish No. 11 in the AP Poll, which is the highest finish since 1998 when the Wildcats won the Holiday Bowl.

As of right now, Arizona will have 16 of its 22 starters back on its roster for the 2024 season. However, with the way the transfer portal works and the state of college sports, it is unclear if that number will hold.

Here's an updated list of names to watch for as the Wildcats start the search for the 31st head coach in program history:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement