Former Arizona forward Cedric Henderson Jr. has signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers' summer league team, the Wildcats announced on Thursday via Twitter. The ex-Wildcat averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and shot 40% from behind the 3-point line in his lone season at Arizona. "It means a lot. It shows that all the hard work and effort I put in was worth it," Henderson Jr. told GOZCATS.com. "That all the faith everyone had in me and all the time that I spent doing the thing I love came back with a chance but it's not over yet."

Besides the first three games, where he averaged nine points, the forward initially came off the bench for the Wildcats for the majority of the first half of the season, but saw a rise in his production, averaging more points with a higher efficiency since head coach Tommy Lloyd gave Henderson Jr. the starting nod the game after the team lost two out of three games in mid-January. "It had such a great impact. He taught me an entirely different aspect of my game," said Henderson Jr. on the impact Lloyd had on his career. "I truly wish I had another year because I was still learning so much from him and the coaching staff at Arizona." Henderson Jr. also raised eyebrows during the biggest moments and was one of the key contributors for the Wildcats defending their Pac-12 title, averaging 13 points per game throughout the team’s three games, including a 23 point game in Las Vegas, earning the nickname “Vegas Ced”. "That the best thing you can do is always give 100% effort and to show that you belong no matter what the odds are like against you," Henderson Jr. said about what lessons he will take from Lloyd moving forward in life.

Before moving to Tucson, Henderson Jr. averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and shot 52.6% from the floor during his three seasons at Campbell. Henderson will join the Cavaliers summer league as the second generation of Henderson’s on the Cavs, as his father Cedric Henderson played four seasons in Cleveland where he averaged 7.2 points and three rebounds per contest.

(GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison contributed to this article)