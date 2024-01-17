Wednesday evening saw a laundry list of Arizona signees and current players entering the transfer portal, which was headlined by Demond Williams, the highest ranked quarterback in program history, who announced his decision on Twitter.

Willliams was poised to succeed Noah Fifita at the quarterback position at the UA but will now being exploring other options.

In his senior season at Basha High School, Williams threw for 3250 yards and 34 touchdowns with a 76.8% completion percentage. This season earned him Arizona football high school Player of the Year.

"He doesn't throw many interceptions,'" former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said. ... "He's flat-out fast. ... He loves the game of football."

Freshman quarterback Brayden Dorman, who initially entered the transfer portal on Monday announced on Twitter that he will be returning to the UA. The former 4-star recruit from Colorado will now be the likely the next in line for the starting job for the Wildcats.