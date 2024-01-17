Demond Williams, Raymond Pulido, more entering the transfer portal
Wednesday evening saw a laundry list of Arizona signees and current players entering the transfer portal, which was headlined by Demond Williams, the highest ranked quarterback in program history, who announced his decision on Twitter.
Willliams was poised to succeed Noah Fifita at the quarterback position at the UA but will now being exploring other options.
In his senior season at Basha High School, Williams threw for 3250 yards and 34 touchdowns with a 76.8% completion percentage. This season earned him Arizona football high school Player of the Year.
"He doesn't throw many interceptions,'" former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said. ... "He's flat-out fast. ... He loves the game of football."
Freshman quarterback Brayden Dorman, who initially entered the transfer portal on Monday announced on Twitter that he will be returning to the UA. The former 4-star recruit from Colorado will now be the likely the next in line for the starting job for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats also saw freshman guard Raymond Pulido enter the transfer portal, according to Rivals. Pulido, the former 4-star recruit from Apple Valley, Calif, who initially flipped his commitment from Alabama to Arizona, played six games for the UA this past season.
Arizona may need to seek out a guard in order to fill the void that the 6-foot-6, 325-pound Pulido is leaving.
Arizona will also see signees cornerback Jordan Shaw, wide receiver Audric Harris enter the portal as well. Shaw totaled 12 tackles and one pass defended at Indiana and Harris logged 1051 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns his senior year at Bishop Gorman High School. Former Apollo running back and Arizona signee running back Adam Mohammed has also entered the portal. Mohammed rushed for 5180 yards throughout his high school career.
Current players who have played last season who have also entered the portal include tight end Keyan Burnett and Dorian Thomas.
There are now nine Wildcats currently that have entered the transfer portal since Fisch accepted the Washington head coaching position on Sunday.
