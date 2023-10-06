Nearly halfway into the college football schedule, flip season is alive and well. There have been a recent string of decommitments across the country after many prospects made decisions in the spring and summer. Seeing how the season plays out always has the chance to change some of those decisions, and this week Arizona has been on both sides of it.

Friday, three-star defensive back prospect Rahim Wright announced his decision to commit to the Wildcats just two days after backing away from his longtime pledge to San Diego State.

The Aztecs have had three prospects decommit this week, including Wright and linebacker Stacy Bey who both visited Arizona last weekend.

Wright had been committed to SDSU since early April, but Arizona cornerbacks coach John Richardson never stopped pursuing the 6-foot recruit from Rancho Cucamonga High School.

It eventually led to last weekend's official visit in Tucson and his subsequent flip to the Wildcats.

Wright is the 21st commitment for UA in the 2024 class and helps alleviate the sting of losing a pledge from local edge rusher Keona Wilhite earlier in the week.

Arizona remains in strong position for Bey, who is expected to come to a decision soon as well.

Wright and Bey have both helped Rancho Cucamonga to a 6-0 record this season, and the new UA defensive back commit has collected 58 tackles to go with three pass breakups, an interception and three forced fumbles.