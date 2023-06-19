It's been a busy Monday for Arizona with already four commitments from players in the state. But, Monday afternoon got better for the Wildcats with their fifth commitment of the day in Kayo Patu, who made his announcement on Twitter. The name should sound familiar to Arizona fans as Kayo's brother Orin Patu is on the Wildcats' roster after transferring to UA from Cal during the offseason.

Kayo is a three-star athlete, who stands at 6-foot and 162 pounds out of Capital Christian School in Sacramento, California and picked the Wildcats' over offers from Cal, FAU, Tulsa and Portland State among others.