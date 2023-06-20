"I feel like the culture there is just nice," Bell told GOAZCATS.com contributing reporter Kelly Horyczun over the weekend at the OT7 passing tournament in California. "They bring a family energy. So, I feel like, as a man, I wanna grow up in that and adapt to that, so then it could just overall help my game. Because, if I feel comfortable, I'm gonna play comfortable and excel."

Bell took an official visit to Tucson two weekends ago, and he continued to speak with receivers coach Kevin Cummings and the rest of the UA staff since that time. He held a Zoom call with the staff last week ahead of his decision Tuesday.

When high three-star receiver Landon Bell decommitted from Washington recently, he didn't anticipate the process to find his next school being a short one. The plan had been to take his time before committing again. Instead, continued conversations with Arizona's coaches ultimately led to the Henderson (Nev.) Liberty receiver pulling the trigger on a commitment to the Wildcats on Tuesday.

Bell committed to Washington back in September, but he indicated that communication with the Huskies began to take a dip this spring eventually leading him to back off his previous commitment to the Pac-12 program last week after visiting Arizona.

Other programs began to enter the mix with Cal being one of the schools pushing hardest in his recruitment upon decommitting from UW. However, he remained focused on his relationship with the Arizona staff after a successful trip to Tucson.

"They just chop it up like they're my uncles and big brothers, so it's just whatever we think of," he said. "Nothing crazy, just quick convos. Nice little conversations."

Bell, who checks in at 6-foot-3, has an opportunity to play a variety of roles for the Wildcats. He mentioned both the X and Y receiver positions in Jedd Fisch's offense.

"That's perfect to my play style," he said.

Bell is now the 14th commitment for Arizona in the 2024 class, and he is the ninth recruit to make the call for the Wildcats in just the last week. He joins running back Jordan Washington and defensive back Isaiah Buxton as the highest-rated recruits in the class for UA.

The high three-star recruit is now the second receiver to join the Wildcats for 2024 alongside in-state pass catcher Brandon Phelps.

Bell caught 33 passes for 344 yards and 5 touchdowns last season at Liberty to go along with a pair of long kick returns giving him 416 all-purpose yards in 2022.