Cats Confidential: Carter Bryant and Jamari Phillips talk Arizona at EYBL
Kelly Horyczun
GOAZCATS.com contributor
Arizona has two top-50 recruits already committed for the 2024 class, and they just so happen to play alongside one another already. Travel ball teammates Carter Bryant and Jamari Phillips are key pieces for the Paul George Elite squad that was in action in Mesa over the weekend as the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League made its latest stop.
Bryant, who committed to the Wildcats just last week, was able to play in front of his future head coach, Tommy Lloyd, for the first time since making his decision while Phillips was one of the top performers over the weekend.
The duo has already started to create a bond since becoming teammates, and their chemistry continues to build a year away from both players taking the floor at McKale Center.
GOAZCATS.com reporter Kelly Horyczun caught up with both players in Mesa for a joint interview giving Bryant and Phillips an opportunity to speak about their future together for the first time now that both prospects are committed to UA.
They discuss how they arrived at their decisions to play for the Wildcats, what each player does well at this stage of their development and their hopes for the future at Arizona.
Watch the full interview with Bryant and Phillips below:
