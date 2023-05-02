The duo has already started to create a bond since becoming teammates, and their chemistry continues to build a year away from both players taking the floor at McKale Center.

GOAZCATS.com reporter Kelly Horyczun caught up with both players in Mesa for a joint interview giving Bryant and Phillips an opportunity to speak about their future together for the first time now that both prospects are committed to UA.

They discuss how they arrived at their decisions to play for the Wildcats, what each player does well at this stage of their development and their hopes for the future at Arizona.

Watch the full interview with Bryant and Phillips below: