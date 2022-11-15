With fall sports starting to wind down and the basketball teams gearing up, Arizona volleyball split its final matches of the season against the Washington schools beating No. 20 Washington 3-sets-to-2 but falling to Washington State 3-sets-to-1. In its second game of the week, Arizina women's basketball got another dominating win. This week's campus roundup takes a closer look at how both programs did in their respective games.

Volleyball

Attempting to end its two-game losing streak, Arizona (14-13, 4-12 Pac-12) played a hard fought match against No. 20 Washington, ultimately came away with the victory in the five-set. Falling behind 2-1, Arizona came back firing and won its final two sets with the strong play of Sofia Maldonado Diaz, Kamaile Hiapo and Emery Herman. Despite a close match, Arizona did better in every statistical category compared to the Huskies. In its final game against the Washington schools, Arizona's luck did not go in its favor against Washington State, falling in the final three sets after winning the first one losing the match 3-1. Even with Hiapo and Maldonado Diaz having strong games, Arizona could not stop the fire power of WSU's Pia Timmer, who's dominant game lead the Cougars to a victory. Player of the week for the Wildcats goes to Maldonado Diaz for her two straight dominant performances.

Women's basketball

After putting up a 100-point game and getting a dominant win over Northern Arizona in its first regular season game, No. 18 Arizona (2-0) made easy work of Cal State Northridge beating the Matadors 87-47. Showing the Wildcats why she was worth the investment, transfer Esmery Martinez led the starters with 15 points and five rebounds building off of her first game where the forward had a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Freshman guard Kailyn Gilbert led the team overall in scoring with 16 points, three rebounds and an assist off the bench. Freshman Maya Nnaji scored 14 bench points in her first regular season game after missing the NAU game. "Yeah, really good stats," head coach Adia Barnes said on Nnaji. "I think in 22 minutes, 3-for-5, 8-for-9 from the free throw line which was really good, helped our percentage for sure. And then four rebounds, she had three blocked shots, I mean that is a lot she had half of our blocked shots. I think she played really well and she's learning and getting better every game, and everyday in practice." Through two games this season, the Wildcats have had a player out and that did not change against CSUN with freshman Paris Clark missing the game due to an illness. Other notables for the Wildcats include guard Jade Loville (12 points) and forward Cate Reese (14 points, 4 rebounds). Player of the game for Arizona goes to Nnaji for her dominant performance in her first game as a Wildcat.