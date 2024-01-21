Arizona will be hiring its third member of the Brent Brennan coaching staff in coach Josh Oglesby, sources have told GOAZCATS.com. Oglesby will be the next offensive line coach at Arizona for Brennan and will have Josh Baker, Jonah Savaiinaea and Wendell Moe as returning starters on the offensive line. Oglesby had been at San Jose State for four seasons and was named the offensive line coach for the Spartans on March of 2020 for Brennan.

