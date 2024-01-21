Breaking: Arizona is expected to hire Josh Oglesby as offensive line coach
Arizona will be hiring its third member of the Brent Brennan coaching staff in coach Josh Oglesby, sources have told GOAZCATS.com. Oglesby will be the next offensive line coach at Arizona for Brennan and will have Josh Baker, Jonah Savaiinaea and Wendell Moe as returning starters on the offensive line.
Oglesby had been at San Jose State for four seasons and was named the offensive line coach for the Spartans on March of 2020 for Brennan.
Before starting joining San Jose State, Oglesby was the offensive line coach in the XFL fir the Seattle Dragons, the tight end coach for the San Antonio Commanders in the Alliance of American Football and was the quality control coach at UTEP and Oregon State working with the offense line.
During his playing day, Oglesby played at Wisconsin from 208-11 during a time where the Badgers went 39-11 with two losses in the Rose Bowl to TCU and Oregon.
Oglesby has met with members of the offensive line and has started the process of building a relationship with the team.
There has been no official announcement from Arizona, but one is expected to be made this week and maybe every early in the week.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)