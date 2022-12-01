After a rather successful season that saw Arizona finish with a 5-7 overall record and 3-6 Pac-12 record, Jedd Fisch has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Tucson through the 2027 season, pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents.

"Coach Fisch has brought a new level of energy and excitement to Arizona Football, for our student-athletes and for our fans," UA president Dr. Robert C. Robbins said in a press release announcing the extension. "With a top-20 recruiting class this past year, an outstanding season, and the kind of integrity and dedication we value at the University of Arizona, he has earned this vote of confidence and I am excited for the bright future he is building for this program."

Fisch helped lead Arizona to tie its highest-rated recruiting class in program history this past year, which was the best in the Pac-12 and top-20 overall in the country. Between the recruiting aspect Fisch offers as a coach as well as ability to have success with players from the transfer portal, he was able to quickly rebuild the Wildcats from one win combined the previous two seasons to five wins in 2022. It was the third largest increase in wins in a single season in program history.

"Amber and I, along with our family, are so grateful to President Robbins, Dave Heeke, and the entire University Leadership for their belief in our program and the direction we are heading," Fisch said. "This new contract will allow us to continue to build and improve in all areas. This would not be possible without the incredible efforts of our players and coaches, to whom I am incredibly grateful.

"I am excited about the improvements our program has made, but we can't wait to get back on the recruiting trail and bring in more great players to take our program to greater heights. I want to thank Wildcat Nation for its support. Now it's time to fill the stadium!"

Fisch has been aggressive in working to revamp Arizona's football program in all directions. He has added staff to the recruiting department and helped generate funds to update Lowell-Stevens Football Facility in addition to his daily duties leading the team.

He capped his second season at the helm in Tucson by guiding the Wildcats to a win over in-state rival Arizona State, breaking a five-game losing streak against the Sun Devils.

"Jedd's success on the field, in recruiting and in the community have established a foundation of excellence for our football program moving forward," UA athletic director Dave Heeke said. "The wholesale improvement of our program in all aspects has been accomplished in alignment with the mission of the University of Arizona, and this extension is our commitment to continue investing in our football program. I am excited to see what the future holds for Arizona Football under Jedd's excellent leadership."

Contract details of the revised deal have not been released, but Fisch had previously agreed to a five-year deal when he took over the program in December 2020 that would have paid him $10.1 million in base compensation over the life of the contract.

He had been set to receive a raise taking him from $1.8 million to $2 million in base salary in the third year of his contract, which had been set to go into effect this month. Fisch's original contact was set to expire after the 2025 season.

After coming up just short this year, Arizona will have its eyes set on a bowl appearance next season for the first time since 2017.

Senior editor Matt Moreno contributed to this article.