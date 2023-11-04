Arizona will host No. 19 UCLA with the Wildcats looking to win their third game in-a-row after pulling off the 27-24 win over then-No.11 Oregon State. In the history of the program, UA has never knocked off three-straight ranked teams.
Now, the Wildcats will be facing a heavy run-game offense that is able to break down opponents on the defensive front. To get you ready for the game, we reached out to BruinBlitz.com and talked to staff writer Tracy McDannald about Saturday's game to ask him five burning questions about UCLA.
What has been the reasoning behind UCLA's offense line problems?
McDannald: The biggest issues along the UCLA offensive line are a lack of depth — the starters have handled nearly all of the snaps since Pac-12 play started — and a unit that lost three starters from last season’s group that was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award.
The two transfer portal additions, left tackle Khadere Kounta (Old Dominion) and tackle/guard Jake Wiley (Colorado), have not been a factor. While the addition of Purdue transfer left guard Spencer Holstege has helped the run game, the pass protection has been an issue for UCLA most of the season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.