Arizona will host No. 19 UCLA with the Wildcats looking to win their third game in-a-row after pulling off the 27-24 win over then-No.11 Oregon State. In the history of the program, UA has never knocked off three-straight ranked teams.

Now, the Wildcats will be facing a heavy run-game offense that is able to break down opponents on the defensive front. To get you ready for the game, we reached out to BruinBlitz.com and talked to staff writer Tracy McDannald about Saturday's game to ask him five burning questions about UCLA.